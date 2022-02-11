Man gets death for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 10

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajwinder Kaur today awarded death sentence to a 27-year-old youth who had allegedly raped a seven-year-old minor jhuggi dweller in Sultanpur Lodhi on March 15 last year. The special fast-track court has decided the case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court has also awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the victim’s family as she had to undergo multiple surgeries after the accused had damaged her private parts by inserting a wooden rod.

Daughter of a Bihari migrant labourer, she was allegedly raped by another jhuggi dweller Mukesh Mandal after being allured with biscuits in the jhuggis near the Rail Coach Factory. She was found lying in a pool of blood. Her uterus had to be removed and colostomy had to be conducted. She had also remained admitted in the PGI, Chandigarh, in a serious condition for over a month.

Deputy District Attorney Anil Boparai confirmed today’s order. The pronouncement of death sentence by the district court would be confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the due course of time.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Mahesh Kumar Sharma had already awarded Rs 2 lakh for her treatment. He said the DLSA would also give the remaining compensation of Rs 6 lakh awarded today by the Additional District and Sessions Judge.