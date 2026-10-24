Man gets one-year jail for burning wheat stubble, trees

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge PS Kaleka has sentenced Gurbachan Singh to one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for a fire incident that destroyed wheat stubble and hundreds of trees. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional two months’ imprisonment.

Advocate Naveen Jairath said the case dates back to May 3, 2013, when Malkeet Singh, a resident of Khadiala Sainian, lodged a complaint at the Bullowal police station.

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According to the complaint, Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Nangal Kalan village, was burning wheat stubble in his field. Malkeet Singh’s son, Kulwinder Singh, tried to stop him, but he allegedly refused to listen.

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Strong winds caused the fire to spread to neighbouring fields, destroying around two-and-a-half acres of stored wheat stubble belonging to Malkeet Singh, 500 poplar trees in his field and 150 eucalyptus trees in the adjoining field of farmer Kulwant Singh.

Fire brigade vehicles were called to control the blaze. The police registered a case against Gurbachan Singh on the basis of Malkeet Singh’s statement and initiated an investigation.

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After hearing the case, the court convicted Gurbachan Singh and awarded him the sentence on Friday.