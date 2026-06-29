Man hacked to death in Kapurthala

Panic gripped the Lahori Gate area of Kapurthala on Sunday after a man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants. The victim, who sustained multiple serious injuries in the attack, was rushed to the Civil Hospital by local residents, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

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The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Sehgal. According to the police, the incident took place around 4 pm when the victim was allegedly waylaid by a group of attackers in the locality. The assailants repeatedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene.

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On receiving information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and shifted it for the post-mortem examination. DSP Sheetal Singh said the police have launched an investigation into the murder. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the killing was the result of personal enmity.

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The DSP said the police have identified three suspects involved in the attack and raids are underway to arrest them.