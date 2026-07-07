Man hacked to death while sleeping in Hoshiarpur village

A man was brutally murdered while sleeping in the veranda of his house at Khepdan village in Dasuya of Hoshiarpur district on Monday morning. The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, with multiple blows inflicted on his face.

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The deceased has been identified as Gurmel Singh, son of Niranjan Singh.

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According to the police, the crime came to light around 5.30 am when Paramjit Kaur, a family member, went to wake Gurmel and found him lying in a pool of blood on his cot. She immediately raised the alarm, following which other family members rushed to the spot and informed the village sarpanch and police.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Daljit Singh, along with a police team, reached the scene soon after receiving information around 6 am. The body was taken into custody and sent for the post-mortem examination, while forensic evidence was also collected from the crime spot.

Victim’s nephew Amandeep Singh told the police that after the death of his father, his uncle had been living with their family. On Sunday night, Gurmel slept in the veranda as usual. The family remained unaware of the incident until Paramjit Kaur discovered his blood-soaked body early morning.

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SHO Daljit Singh said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased had reportedly been involved in an argument with his neighbours over cattle fodder on the previous day. Those persons are being questioned as part of the investigation.

The police said a case will be registered after examining the evidence and statements.