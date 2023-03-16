Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

A man was arrested by the Kartarpur police for brutally murdering his friend in a drunken state on the intervening night of March 13 and 14. Ninder, alias Tuna, was murdered at Dana Mandi, Alampur Bakka in Kartarpur. The police arrested Satvinder Singh, alias Sabi (20), a resident of Alampur Bakka in Kartarpur for the murder. A case was registered in this regard on March 14 under Section 302 of the IPC at the Kartarpur police station.

Sabi was arrested on the basis of suspicion on March 14, the day of the FIR.

During investigation, Sabi confessed to the murder in a drunken state. Both Tuna and Sabi are residents of the same village in Kartarpur.

The police said Sabi became an alcoholic after he was deported to Delhi from Mexico. He also started taking drugs and during this period, he befriended Tuna with whom he drank and did drugs

On the evening of March 13, he was with Tuna and the duo had drinks at a liquor vend. In a drunken state, Sabi said Tuna hurled a lot of abuses. Later, the accused went to Dana Mandi and repeatedly attacked Tuna. At 1 am, he again went back to the mandi shed to further attack and hit Tuna and hacked him to death with his datar

During interrogation Sabi said he had gone to Greece two years ago where due to financial stress he went to the US via Mexico, but was caught at the Mexico border due to fake visa. From there he was deported to Delhi. Due to a fake visa case against him, he was sentenced to 9-10 days at Tihar jail. After being released on bail, he returned to Alampur Bakka village where he fell into a bad company.

The police said he became an alcoholic and also started using drugs, during this period he befriended Tuna with whom he drank and did drugs.

On the evening of March 13, he was with Tuna and the duo drunk at a liquor vend. In a drunken state, Sabi said Tuna hurled a lot of abuses at him. He didn’t say anything at that time and returned to his home.

At home he consumed more alcohol and swore revenge angered at Tuna’s words. Then he went back twice in the night and beat up and hacked Tuna to death.

He first went to Dana Mandi, Alampur Bakka, on his Activa (PB08-RV-5077) at 11.30 pm. He repeatedly attacked Tuna, who was in drunken state in a mandi shed, with bricks on his head and face, and returned home 10 minutes later.

At 1 am, he again went back to the mandi shed to further attack and hit Tuna and hacked him to death with his datar, severing his neck. It was only after he was convinced that the man had died did he leave the spot.

The accused dumped the datar and his undershirt near a village sewage pond and washed the rest of the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murder.