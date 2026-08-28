Man hangs himself in Phagwara

A man allegedly died by hanging himself at his residence in New Model Town here on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of New Model Town in Phagwara.

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The incident came to light when Vishal’s son entered the room to check on his father and found him hanging. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

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Talking to the media, Rahul Sharma, brother of the deceased, said Vishal had been married since 2006-07 and that a marital dispute had been going on between him and his wife. He said family members had made several efforts to resolve the differences, but the dispute could not be settled. Rahul stated that the family suspected the marital dispute may have contributed to Vishal taking the extreme step.

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SP Major Singh told this correspondent that police personnel reached the spot after being informed and initiated an investigation. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway and further developments are awaited.