DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man hangs himself in Phagwara

Man hangs himself in Phagwara

Family dispute likely reason behind the extreme step

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:14 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

A man allegedly died by hanging himself at his residence in New Model Town here on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of New Model Town in Phagwara.

Advertisement

The incident came to light when Vishal’s son entered the room to check on his father and found him hanging. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Advertisement

Talking to the media, Rahul Sharma, brother of the deceased, said Vishal had been married since 2006-07 and that a marital dispute had been going on between him and his wife. He said family members had made several efforts to resolve the differences, but the dispute could not be settled. Rahul stated that the family suspected the marital dispute may have contributed to Vishal taking the extreme step.

Advertisement

SP Major Singh told this correspondent that police personnel reached the spot after being informed and initiated an investigation. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway and further developments are awaited.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts