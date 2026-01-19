Man hangs himself over marital discord in Phagwara

A tragic incident came to light in village Kotrani near Phagwara where a young man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation. The deceased has been identified as Ashu.

According to information, Ashu had been residing in a rented house in the Kotrani area. He was married around a year ago and was reportedly facing marital discord. It was stated that efforts were made to counsel him late at night, following which the informant left for work in the morning. Upon returning later in the day, Ashu was found dead, having allegedly taken the extreme step.

On receiving information about the incident, the police from Satnampura police station promptly reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for yjr post-mortem examination.

The SHO stated that no conclusive reason has emerged behind the incident. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death and are recording statements of relevant individuals.