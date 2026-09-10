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Home / Jalandhar / Man held for assaulting cops in bid to free drug peddler in Abohar subdivision

Man held for assaulting cops in bid to free drug peddler in Abohar subdivision

A case registered against the accused

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Ashok Kaura
Shahkot, Updated At : 03:13 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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One person has been arrested for allegedly attacking policemen in an attempt to free a drug peddler from police custody. Investigating Officer (IO) Varun Patiyal said the accused was identified as Aman, a resident of Rajewal village.

Sub-Inspector Shiv Shankar, posted at the Khuhian Sarwar police station in Abohar subdivision, had complained that the accused waylaid and attacked policemen with weapons while attempting to free Jeeta Singh, also a resident of Rajewal village, who was in police custody.

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Jeeta was wanted in connection with a drug-peddling case registered against him in 2003 at the Khuhian Sarwar police station. According to the police, Aman seriously injured the policemen and tore their uniforms.

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The investigating officer said a case under Sections 262 and 263 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension and of another person), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused and others in connection with the incident.

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