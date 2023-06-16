Man held for attempting rape on married woman

Amritsar, June 15
The Gharinda police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting rape on a married woman in Kotli Naseer Khan village here recently. Though the incident occurred on late June 6 evening, a complaint was lodged with the police only yesterday.
The accused was identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Shinda, of the same village. Further investigations were underway.
The complainant told the police that she along with her daughter was in the house when Shinda came and knocked at the door. He was working as a labourer in a house in the neighbourhood. She said as she opened the door, Shinda asked for cold water. As she went towards the fridge for taking water, the accused followed her. She said she handed over a water bottle to him which he put aside.
She alleged the accused caught her hand and threw her on the bed and forcibly removed her lower. She said the accused tried to rape her. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled away.
