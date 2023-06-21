Man held for homicide bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 20

The Nakodar city police have arrested a man and booked his son on the charge of attempting to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigating Officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said that the arrested accused has been identified as Jasmail Singh, a resident of Ladharr village.

Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Gauns, Nakodar, complained to the police that the accused and his son Navpreet Singh came to his house on May 16 on a tractor.

The accused drove his tractor’s tyre on his right toe and he fell down.