Man held for hurling 'petrol bomb'

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 14

The district police have arrested the main accused in the case of an attempt by unidentified persons to set a house on fire by throwing a petrol bomb in Sun City Colony of Hoshiarpur in wee hours on January 5. Two more accused are still absconding. Arrested accused Simranjit Singh ,alias Simran, is the nephew of the complainant, Amarjit Singh.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said SP Manpreet Singh Dhillon-led team investigated the matter after the Model Town Police registered an FIR under Section 436 of the IPC. Acting on a tip-off, police teams arrested the main accused, Simranjit Singh of Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar, who carried out the incident. The car used during the incident was also recovered. The SSP claimed the accused told the police during investigation that Amarjit is his paternal aunt’s husband, who allegedly usurped their property and caused them a lot of financial loss.He along with his accomplices, Sawan Bhakri and JS Hundal who are still absconding, threw a petrol bomb with the intention of setting fire to Amarjit’s house and fled the scene. Chahal said after leaving Hoshiarpur, Simranjit Singh and his accomplices tried to set fire to the door of another person’s house by throwing a bomb to mislead the police.