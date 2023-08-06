Man held for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 5

The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of kidnapping and confining a woman.

Investigating officer (IO) Satpal said the suspect had been identified as Gurteg Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Sudhara Burj Hassan.

Hardeep, a resident of Sudhara Burj Hassan village, complained to the police that the suspect kidnapped his wife and confined her.

The IO said the police also booked Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Sudhara Burj Hassan village, for stealing Rs 30,000 and 20 grams of gold ornaments from the house of Hardeep Singh.

A case under Sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against Raju and Kuldeep Kaur.

