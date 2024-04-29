Man held for mobile theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a thief on the charges of stealing a mobile phone on Saturday night. The suspect, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sunrra-Rajputan village, confessed to have committed the crime. On a complaint lodged by Kuldip Singh, resident of Sunrra-Rajputan, a under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 500 grams of ganja from his possession on Saturday night. SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Dilkush, who was residing at the Grain Market, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a checkpoint near Miherru Gate village, here. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Illicit liquor recovered

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 15 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Mintoo Kumar, a resident of Palahai road, Phagwara. He was nabbed near a dhabha on the GT Road here. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Thieves strike at mobile shop

Phagwara: A mobile shop was reportedly burgled near the Grain Market here on Saturday night. The suspects, who entered the shop after breaking shutters, took away 28 mobiles, a laptop and Rs 6,000 from the shop. On a complaint lodged by shop owner Harshvardhan, a resident of Chahal Nagar, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Five booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked five persons, including two women, on the charges of kidnapping a minor and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lovely, a resident of Billi Chaharmi village, his mother Joginder Kaur, brother Ravi, sister in-law Pawan, Vishal and Dolli, residents of the same village. Parween Kaur, a resident of Rasul Pur village, told the police that the suspects conspired and kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. A case under Sections 363-A, 366 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man held with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep said the suspect had been identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Shamshad Bad. The IO said 26 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act had been registered.

