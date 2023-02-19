Man held for murder attempt

Phagwara, February 18
The Bilga police have arrested a Talwann village resident on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting his mother. Investigating officer Anwar Masih said the accused has been identified as Gurmukh Singh of Talwann village. Ravi Rangila, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused had grabbed his mother Nasib Kaur by the hair and thrashed her with the intention to kill her on February 16. A case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
Election Commission on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde-led f...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia
Oz bowled out for 113 in their second innings in the morning...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source; all 148 pas...