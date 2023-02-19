Man held for murder attempt

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 18

The Bilga police have arrested a Talwann village resident on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting his mother. Investigating officer Anwar Masih said the accused has been identified as Gurmukh Singh of Talwann village. Ravi Rangila, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused had grabbed his mother Nasib Kaur by the hair and thrashed her with the intention to kill her on February 16. A case was registered.