Man held for rape attempt

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The Sadar police arrested a man on the charge of attempting a minor by entering her house forcibly. The victim complained to the police that on March 10 she was alone at her house. During this, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Salwara village, forcibly entered her house. She told that the accused allegedly started indecent acts with her. When she opposed, the accused tore her clothes with the intention of raping her. The victim told the police that on hearing her cries neighbours came to her house and pulled her out of the accused’s clutches. Although the accused was overpowered by the people, but he dodged them and ran away. The police, after registering a case against him under Sections 452, 376 and 511 of the IPC, arrested him. OC

2 peddlers held in nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: The police on Sunday arrested a person from Sadar Nawanshahr block and seized 10-gm heroin from his possession. In another case, ASI Amarjeet Kaur arrested Ajay Kumar with 100-gm charas. In both the cases, FIRs under Section 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act were registered against the accused.