Man held for rash driving

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 5

A day after 40-year-old Kamaljit Kaur lost her life and her daughter Jasmeet Kaur from Balachaur was grievously injured when the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car, the police arrested its driver. As per information, the driver belongs to Gurdaspur. He fled the spot after the accident.

The police traced him through the car registration number. Kamaljit and Jasmeet were going to give sweets to their relatives on the occasion of Lohri festival. Eyewitness Ajeet Singh from Sadar Banga told the police that Kamaljit was driving the two-wheeler. When she stopped and was waiting to cross the road, a car coming at high speed hit her vehicle.

Ajeet told the police, “The collision was so intense that it left both mother and daughter seriously injured. As I ran towards them to pick them up, people came to help me. The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. With the help of passersby, I took both mother and daughter to a private hospital where a doctor declared Kamaljit Kaur brought dead and Jasmeet was referred to a Chandigarh hospital.”

Jasmeet is fighting for her life at a hospital in Chandigarh. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the car driver.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur #Nawanshahr