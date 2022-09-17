Man held for sand mining at shahkot

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police arrested Sunil of Sekhe Wall village for illegally mining sand. Junior Engineer cum Mining Inspector Rohit Singh complained to the police that the accused could not produce documents for transporting the sand at a check point last night. The Investigating Officer, Nirmal Singh, said a case under Section 379 of the IPC and the Punjab Mining and Minerals Act had been registered against the accused and a tractor trolley loaded with sand had been impounded. OC

3 arrested for lifting vehicles

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested three miscreants on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The Investigating Officer (IO), Chaman Lal, said the accused had been identified as Amandeep, alias Ambu, a resident of Uggi village, Babu of the same village and Yog Raj of Apra village falling under Phillaur police station. The IO said a stolen two-wheeler without registration number was recovered from the accused and a case under sections 379 and 411of the IPC was registered. OC

One booked for rash driving

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police booked a car driver for rash driving and mischief. The Investigating Officer (IO), Kulwindar Singh, said the accused had been identified as Jasvir Singh of Akal Pur Road, Mohalla Ravi Dass Pura Phillaur. Mohamad Yunas Salim of Aabad Pura locality in Malerkotla complained to the police that the accused was driving his car (PB-37 -J-1041) very fast on September 12 and hit a motorcycle near Talwan chowk Nurmahal on which he was riding pillion. The IO said a case under sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the driver. OC

Money stolen from scooter

Phagwara: An amount of Rs 1,40,000 was found stolen from the mini-trunk of an Activa scooter parked in front of Classic Travels, near bus stand in Phagwara, on Tuesday evening. Jagtar Singh, the complainant, said the lock of the trunk was broken and the cash kept inside it was missing. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC, and are investigating the matter.