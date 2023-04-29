Man held for selling liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Harjindar Singh said 90 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Ajaib Singh of Amritsar district. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act and Rs 3,400 has been seized from his possession. His two-wheeler has also been impounded. His accomplice managed to flee the spot. OC

Peddler nabbed with 1,117 pills

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler from whose possession 1,117 intoxicant tablets were recovered. The accused has been identified as Sumit Arora, son of Balraj, a resident of Mohalla Rishi Nagar, Nakodar. The IO said that a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oC

Woman held for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a woman on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating Officer Kulwinder Singh said 18 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Mandeep Kaur, wife of Karnail Singh, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

Man booked for sexual assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said a woman of Kakkar Kalan village had complained to the police that the accused, Sukhwindar Singh, who is her brother-in-law — barged into her house on the evening of April 23. The accused was said to be in an inebriated condition and he allegedly used filthy language.