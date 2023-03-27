Man held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

The Mehta police have arrested a person, Jagdeep Singh of Mattewal, for allegedly snatching a purse from Harpreet Kaur of Saidoke village while she, along with her mother-in-law Dalbir Kaur, was returning to their village on a rickshaw. The incident took place three days ago. She told the police that when they reached near a garment store at Mehta Chowk, a bike-borne miscreant snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and cash. During investigation, the police identified the suspect and arrested him on Saturday.