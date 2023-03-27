Man held for snatching

Amritsar, March 26
The Mehta police have arrested a person, Jagdeep Singh of Mattewal, for allegedly snatching a purse from Harpreet Kaur of Saidoke village while she, along with her mother-in-law Dalbir Kaur, was returning to their village on a rickshaw. The incident took place three days ago. She told the police that when they reached near a garment store at Mehta Chowk, a bike-borne miscreant snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and cash. During investigation, the police identified the suspect and arrested him on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...