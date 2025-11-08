The police have arrested a youth for snatching a gold earring of a woman in Ajit Nagar, Kapurthala. A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered following the complaint of Surjit Kaur, a resident of Ajit Nagar.

According to a complaint, Surjit Kaur stated that her daughter Prabhjot Kaur was going to meet her when the incident took place near Ravi Dental Clinic. A young man on a motorcycle allegedly approached from behind and snatched a gold earring from her ear before speeding away. The victim was left frightened and unable to note the motorcycle’s number.

The complainant later conducted enquiries on her own and identified the accused as Jaswinder Singh, alias Bhalla, a resident of Street No. 2, Santpura, Kapurthala. It was further stated that the accused used a motorcycle bearing registration number PB09-AQ-9717 to commit the offence.

The police have arrested the accused in connection with the case and further investigation is underway.