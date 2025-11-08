DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man nabbed for snatching earring

Man nabbed for snatching earring

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 05:06 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The police have arrested a youth for snatching a gold earring of a woman in Ajit Nagar, Kapurthala. A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered following the complaint of Surjit Kaur, a resident of Ajit Nagar.

Advertisement

According to a complaint, Surjit Kaur stated that her daughter Prabhjot Kaur was going to meet her when the incident took place near Ravi Dental Clinic. A young man on a motorcycle allegedly approached from behind and snatched a gold earring from her ear before speeding away. The victim was left frightened and unable to note the motorcycle’s number.

Advertisement

The complainant later conducted enquiries on her own and identified the accused as Jaswinder Singh, alias Bhalla, a resident of Street No. 2, Santpura, Kapurthala. It was further stated that the accused used a motorcycle bearing registration number PB09-AQ-9717 to commit the offence.

Advertisement

The police have arrested the accused in connection with the case and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts