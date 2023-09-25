Man held for stealing transformer

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 24

The Shahkot police have arrested a Dharm Kot resident on the charge of stealing a farmer’s transformer and selling intoxicant tablets.

Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Ward No. 7 of Dharm Kot, Moga.

Dilbag Singh, a resident of Akbar Pur Kalan village, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplice were stealing a transformer on the evening of September 23. He, along with his fellow villagers, chased them. They caught one of suspects with his motorcycle and handed him over to the police.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 511 of the IPC and Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered. As many as 160 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-10-EK-7577, in which he was travelling.

The IO said his accomplice, identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Dharm Kot, Moga road, was nominated in the case. He, however, managed to flee.

