Man held for stealing wires

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phagwara police arrested a man for stealing wires on Saturday night, and recovered 15 kg of wires from his possession. City Station House Officer Amandeep Nahar said the accused has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Phillaur. The accused was nabbed at a check point in the city. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, and impounded his bike. OC

No notification on trust heads

Jalandhar: Almost 18 days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann released a list and appointed 17 new chairmen to different boards and improvement trusts, there is still no notification by the state government in this regard so far. As per a list released by the Chief Minister, Kashmir Singh Malhi — an eminent lawyer — was appointed Chairman of the Phagwara Improvement Trust. However, he hasn’t been able to assume charge for want of a notification. OC

Shop Burgled in phagwara

Phagwara: A shop, Anil General Store, was reportedly burgled in the main bazar in Phagwara on Saturday. The burglars entered the shop after breaking its shutters and took away garlands of currency notes worth around Rs 70,000 and new currency notes of Rs 40,000. The police have registered a case and begun the investigation to nab the thieves. OC

Drug Peddler held in goraya

Phagwara: The Goraya police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 15 gm of heroin from his possession on late Saturday night. The arrested peddler was identified as Joginder Kumar, a resident of Rurka Kalan village near Goraya. The accused was nabbed at a check point near Boparai village. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested peddler.