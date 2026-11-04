Man held for tearing nagar kirtan posters

The city police have arrested a man for allegedly tearing the posters of nagar kirtan.

Rajesh Thakur, ACP Central, stated that strict action was being taken against anti-social elements attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the city.

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He said on October 31, Gurmeet Singh Bittu, general secretary of the Gurdwara Dewan Asthan, Central Town, had made a call at 7 am informing him that posters regarding the coming nagar kirtan had been torn by an unidentified person.

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Acting on the complaint, SI Ajmer Lal, SHO Police Station Division No. 4, registered an FIR under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, multiple police teams were constituted, CCTV footages from the surrounding areas were examined and technical assistance was obtained. As a result, the accused Swatam Soni was arrested.

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Further interrogation is being conducted to ascertain the motive behind the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and arrest other associates who were allegedly present on the spot along with the accused.