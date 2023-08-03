Man held for trying to rape minor daughter

Our Correspondent

Mahilpur, August 2

A man was caught by villagers for allegedly trying to rape his six-year-old daughter at a village in the Mahilpur block. People tied him to a tree and later handed him over to the police.

According to information, Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge of the Jejon Doaba police station, said when he got information about the incident, he, along with a police party, reached the village. The victim’s mother told the police that her husband and her daughter were sleeping in a room on Tuesday night. She woke up after hearing the screams of the girl and saw her husband violating the minor girl.

She raised an alarm, following which villagers gathered at the spot. They caught the suspect and tied him with a tree.

The woman said her husband was addicted to alcohol. The Chabbewal police have arrested the suspects and initiated further investigations into the matter.