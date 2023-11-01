Man held for vehicle theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a Ludhiana resident for stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer (IO) Rannit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Rajinder Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Ludhiana. The IO said the suspect was intercepted at a naka. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-10-CH-0350) from his possession. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Goods stolen from house

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for stealing goods from a house. In his complaint to the police, Amarpal Singh, a resident of Raunta village, said thieves barged into his house on the night of October 5 and decamped with household goods by breaking open locks. Investigating officer Balvir Chand said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered. OC

Girl dies, bus driver booked

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a bus driver of a private school on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jaskaran Thapar, a resident of Pandori Mushtar Di village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station. Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Bundala village, complained to the police that Jaskaran was reversing the bus. His daughter, Komal Preet Kaur (18), who deboarded the bus, got crushed under its wheels at Bundala village on Monday. A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 427(mischief) of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver.

#Nakodar #Phagwara