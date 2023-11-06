Man held for vehicle thefts, bike recovered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

The city police have arrested a person for vehicle thefts. The police also recovered a stolen bike, bearing registration number PB09F2115, from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak, alias Baggi, a resident of TV Tower, Nakodar road, Jalandhar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Division No. 6 police arrested the suspect from near the TV Tower. He was active in lifting vehicles from the city and nearby villages.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC had been

registered against the suspect. He would be produced in a court to get his police remand for further investigation, police officials said.

#Nakodar