Man held on assault charge

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Chaman Lal said the accused had been identified as Parabhjit Singh, alias Parabh, a resident of Mallian Kalan village. Narindar Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Mallian village, had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplices barged into his house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323 ,326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC was registered against the accused and others.
