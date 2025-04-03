Man held with 1 kg heroin

The Commissionerate Police apprehended an individual involved in heroin smuggling and recovered 1 kg of heroin.

CP Dhanpreet Kaur said a CIA staff team was stationed near Y-Point, Bhagat Singh Nagar. During routine checking, the police team noticed an individual approaching from the slip road. Upon stopping him for questioning, he identified himself as Pawan Kumar, alias Sunny, resident of Chheharta Road, Amritsar.

The police team inquired about his purpose for visiting Jalandhar, but he failed to provide a satisfactory response. In the presence of Paramjit Singh, ACP-Detective, the police conducted a search of his bag, leading to the recovery of 1 kg of heroin. As a result, FIR was registered under Section 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act and he was arrested.

She further said a three-day police remand was obtained from the court, and investigations are underway to uncover his forward and backward links.