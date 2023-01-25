Man held with 1-kg of heroin in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 24

The Nawanshahr police claimed to have arrested a drug smuggler with 1-kg heroin and also recovered drug money from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep, alias Gagan, from Hoshiarpur who is a drug smuggler. “The police received information regarding the accused that he was present in the Kathgarh area, and if arrested immediately, a heavy quantity of heroin could be recovered from him. The case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Gagandeep,” the police said.

“During further investigation of the case, Kathgarh SHO Parminder Singh nabbed Gagandeep who was seen coming from the Jandi Morh side while carrying a bag in his hand. He was produced in the court and his links were being investigated to take further action against them also, the police added.