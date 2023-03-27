Man held with 1-kg opium, Rs 5K

Hoshiarpur, March 26
The Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler at a check post in the area and recovered opium and drug money along with some other items from his possession. The accused who had sold the drug to the accused has also been booked.
Mahilpur police station incharge Jaswant Singh said the police arrested Gurpal, a resident of Saleran, near Chintpurni temple. On search, 1.05 kg of opium and Rs 5,000 drug money, a digital weighing scale and some envelopes were recovered from him. During interrogation, it was found that the accused had come to supply the opium after procuring it from Ravi Kumar, a resident of Thathlan.
