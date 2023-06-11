Man held with 10-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The Lambra police on Saturday nabbed a man with 10-gm heroin. The accused was on his way from Rampur Lallian village on a Bajaj Platina panicked and abruptly began to run away on seeing a police patrol.

His lost the balance fell on the road. He was apprehended by the police. Upon questioning, the man revealed his identity as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Panal Khurd village in Jamsher, Jalandhar. Upon searching him the police found 10 gm heroin in his pocket. A case was registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act against the accused at the Lambra police station. Further detailed investigation is being done in the case.