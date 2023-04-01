Man held with 100-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested man with 100 gm of heroin. The man has been identified as Surinderpal Singh, a resident of Akbarpura Mohalla, near Anadpuria Da Dera, Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran. A case was registered against him under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station on March 30.

During the investigation, the suspect told the police that he had lived in Abu Dhabi for 18 months. There was a previous case of kidnapping registered against him at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran and another case under the NDPS Act registered against him at the Basti Bawa Khel police station in Jalandhar.

The police have said that his antecedents and supply chain are currently being investigated.