Man held with 13-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Kandola Kalan village. Investigating officer (IO) Jang Bahadar said 13 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The IO said cases under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past one year. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the accused had been identified as Raj, a resident of Chak Vendal village. He was wanted in a case of snatching registered in 2019 and was declared a PO in 2022. OC
Dr Reeta is K’thala CS
Jalandhar: Dr Reeta Bhagat joined as the Kapurthala Civil Surgeon on Saturday. She was earlier working on the same post in Muktsar. Former Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee Rajesh Bhagat, Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Shivesh and Vijay Inder Pratap congratulated her on the new joining. Dr Bhagat did MBBS from Amritsar. Later, she joined the Health Department.
