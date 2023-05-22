Man held with 1K intoxicating tablets, Rs 4.5K

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 21

A man was arrested with intoxicating tablets and drug money by the Jalandhar rural police on Saturday. He was nabbed at a check-post near the Gidderpindi crossing by the Lohian police with 1,010 intoxicating tablets and Rs 4,500 of drug money.

The suspect has been identified as Salim Masih, alias Bunty, a resident of Mandala village. The police said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect at the Lohian police station and a probe ordered into the case.