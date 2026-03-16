DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man held with 4.30 gm heroin in Kapurthala

Man held with 4.30 gm heroin in Kapurthala

A case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:59 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement

The Kapurthala police have arrested a man after he was allegedly found in possession of heroin. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh of the Kapurthala Sadar police station stated that he, along with Head Constable Amrik Singh, was present at the police station when several local residents arrived and produced a man before them. The residents informed the police that the man had allegedly been involved in selling narcotics and they had apprehended him on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Acting on the information, the police took the individual into custody and conducted further inquiries. During preliminary questioning, the accused identified himself as Raman Kumar, a resident of the Dera Jaggu Shah area under the Kapurthala city police station.

Advertisement

The police officials said during checking, 4.30 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from the possession of the accused. Following the recovery, a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts