Man held with 4.30 gm heroin in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala police have arrested a man after he was allegedly found in possession of heroin. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh of the Kapurthala Sadar police station stated that he, along with Head Constable Amrik Singh, was present at the police station when several local residents arrived and produced a man before them. The residents informed the police that the man had allegedly been involved in selling narcotics and they had apprehended him on suspicion of drug trafficking.

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Acting on the information, the police took the individual into custody and conducted further inquiries. During preliminary questioning, the accused identified himself as Raman Kumar, a resident of the Dera Jaggu Shah area under the Kapurthala city police station.

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The police officials said during checking, 4.30 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from the possession of the accused. Following the recovery, a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.