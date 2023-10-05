Man held with 5-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

The police arrested a person with 5-gm heroin. On seeing the police, the suspect coming on foot from the amusement park side got panic. He turned back and threw a polythene bag from his pocket on the roadside.

On suspicion, the police arrested him. During interrogation, he revealed his identity as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Basti Danishmandan in Jalandhar. The police recovered 5-gm heroin from the polythene bag. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station.