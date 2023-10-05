Man held with 5-gm heroin

Jalandhar, October 4
The police arrested a person with 5-gm heroin. On seeing the police, the suspect coming on foot from the amusement park side got panic. He turned back and threw a polythene bag from his pocket on the roadside.
On suspicion, the police arrested him. During interrogation, he revealed his identity as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Basti Danishmandan in Jalandhar. The police recovered 5-gm heroin from the polythene bag. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Lambra police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA