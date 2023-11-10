Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Jalandhar, November 9
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today nabbed one person and recovered 50 gm of heroin and Rs 10,000 drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Amit Rishi, a resident of Killa Mohalla in Jalandhar.
Ashok Kumar, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, said the police were on routine checking near Y-point Mission Compound when they saw Amit holding a small bag walking towards the main road from the Adarsh Nagar side. He said on seeing the police, Amit got scared, threw the bag and turned towards the same direction he was coming from. Following this, the police personnel caught him. Ashok said when Amit was frisked, 50 gm of heroin and money was recovered from the bag he threw.
Ashok further said Amit was a smuggler and four FIRs were already registered against him under the NDPS Act in Jalandhar. He said the suspect actively supplied drugs in the district. The suspect confessed that he got involved in drug smuggling to make more money.
Ashok said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Division No. 2 police station.
“The police are investigating from where Amit was procuring heroin and whom he was going to deliver it, besides who all are involved with him in the drug smuggling trade,” Ashok said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...