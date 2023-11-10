Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today nabbed one person and recovered 50 gm of heroin and Rs 10,000 drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Amit Rishi, a resident of Killa Mohalla in Jalandhar.

Ashok Kumar, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, said the police were on routine checking near Y-point Mission Compound when they saw Amit holding a small bag walking towards the main road from the Adarsh Nagar side. He said on seeing the police, Amit got scared, threw the bag and turned towards the same direction he was coming from. Following this, the police personnel caught him. Ashok said when Amit was frisked, 50 gm of heroin and money was recovered from the bag he threw.

Ashok further said Amit was a smuggler and four FIRs were already registered against him under the NDPS Act in Jalandhar. He said the suspect actively supplied drugs in the district. The suspect confessed that he got involved in drug smuggling to make more money.

Ashok said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Division No. 2 police station.

“The police are investigating from where Amit was procuring heroin and whom he was going to deliver it, besides who all are involved with him in the drug smuggling trade,” Ashok said.