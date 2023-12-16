Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Jalandhar, December 15
Under a campaign against anti-social elements, a heroin supplier has been nabbed by a team of the CIA staff and the Jalandhar (Rural) police in the Maqsoodan area of the district. Mukhvinder Singh Bhullar, SSP, Jalandhar, said during patrolling on Thursday, a police party comprising officials of the CIA staff and Jalandhar (Rural) police on way to Raipir village spotted a man near Bulandpur Colony. Upon seeing the police team, the man took out a polythene from his pocket and threw it and fled towards a road. After being apprehended, the man revealed his name as Subhash Chand, alias Subhash, of Bulandpur, Star Enclave Colony, Maqsoodan.
On a thorough search of the polythene discarded by Subhash, the police found that it contained 50 gm of heroin. An FIR under Sections 21 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Subhash at the Maqsoodan police station on December 14.
During investigation, it came to the fore that Subhash already had a case registered against him at the Maqsoodan police station in 2020 for the possession of 5 gm of heroin. He came out on bail in that case and started selling heroin again. The police said his remand would be sought and detailed investigation of his supply chain would be carried out.
