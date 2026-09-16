Man held with 62 gm heroin near Kapurthala

The Kapurthala Sadar police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 62 grams of heroin from his possession during a patrol operation in the Meenwa area. The accused has been identified as Pavandeep Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Meenwa village near Kapurthala.

According to the police, a patrol party was conducting checking in connection with the search for suspicious persons when it noticed a young man walking towards Meenwa from side of the Dhunkhi Jagir road. The police said on seeing the patrol vehicle, the man suddenly turned back and allegedly threw a transparent polythene packet containing some substance on the road side. Suspecting the packet to contain contraband, the police party apprehended the man with the assistance of accompanying personnel.

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During questioning, the man disclosed his identity as Pavandeep Singh, alias Gopi. The police subsequently checked the packet allegedly thrown by him and recovered 62 grams of heroin from it. A case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation initiated to ascertain the source of the heroin and the destination where it was to be taken.