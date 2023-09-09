Man held with 700-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar Singh said 700 grams of opium was recovered from the possession of the suspect identified as Harjinder Singh of Malli Wal village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect and a car (bearing registration No. PB13-AT-6419) impounded and an electronic weighing scale was seized from him. OC

Bike parked in street stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Abhishek Gupta of Mohalla Subash Galli, Tehsil Bazaar, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-33-C-6586) in a street outside his house on August 12 from where it was stolen. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said that a case had been registered against an unidentified suspect. OC

Two held for theft at house

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing household goods from a house. Those booked had been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Jodha, and Balram Mahe, both residents of Bhandal Buta village. Gian Kaur, wife of Jarnail Singh, of the same village had complained to the police that thieves barged into her house and stole Rs 10,000, a gold ring and other household goods. A case was registered against the suspects. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Phagwara: The police have arrested a Nurmahal resident and booked his accomplice for illegal sand mining. Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said that the suspects had been identified as the Happy Sanju and Yogesh of Morni Wala Talab. Junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Jalandhar Bist Doab subdivision Amarjit complained to the police that the suspects were secretly excavating earth from the land of a temple and selling it. A case was registered against the suspects in this connection. OC

Mining accused PO arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last few days. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the accused was identified as Harjit Singh of Said Pur Jhirri village. The IO said the accused was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining registered in 2019 and was declared a PO in 2023. OC

Two booked on charge of theft

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Ram Kumar of Onkar Nagar, the police have arrested Sumit Kumar on the charge of stealing goods and ransacking the house of the complainant on the night of September 5. Manu Kumar, an accomplice of the suspect, is still at large. Both were booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. The arrested suspect has confessed his crime. Ram told the police that valuables, including two gold rings, a drill machine, an electric press and a laptop, were stolen from his house. OC

Three of snatchers' gang arrested

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed three snatchers and seized two sharp weapons, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. The suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (27) and Surinder Singh (35), both residents of Mundian Kalan, and Amit Kumar (29) of Jamalpur.

#Phagwara