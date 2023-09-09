 Man held with 700-gm opium : The Tribune India

Man held with 700-gm opium

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar Singh said 700 grams of opium was recovered from the possession of the suspect identified as Harjinder Singh of Malli Wal village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect and a car (bearing registration No. PB13-AT-6419) impounded and an electronic weighing scale was seized from him. OC

Bike parked in street stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Abhishek Gupta of Mohalla Subash Galli, Tehsil Bazaar, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-33-C-6586) in a street outside his house on August 12 from where it was stolen. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said that a case had been registered against an unidentified suspect. OC

Two held for theft at house

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing household goods from a house. Those booked had been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Jodha, and Balram Mahe, both residents of Bhandal Buta village. Gian Kaur, wife of Jarnail Singh, of the same village had complained to the police that thieves barged into her house and stole Rs 10,000, a gold ring and other household goods. A case was registered against the suspects. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Phagwara: The police have arrested a Nurmahal resident and booked his accomplice for illegal sand mining. Station House Officer Sukhdev Singh said that the suspects had been identified as the Happy Sanju and Yogesh of Morni Wala Talab. Junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Jalandhar Bist Doab subdivision Amarjit complained to the police that the suspects were secretly excavating earth from the land of a temple and selling it. A case was registered against the suspects in this connection. OC

Mining accused PO arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last few days. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the accused was identified as Harjit Singh of Said Pur Jhirri village. The IO said the accused was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining registered in 2019 and was declared a PO in 2023. OC

Two booked on charge of theft

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Ram Kumar of Onkar Nagar, the police have arrested Sumit Kumar on the charge of stealing goods and ransacking the house of the complainant on the night of September 5. Manu Kumar, an accomplice of the suspect, is still at large. Both were booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. The arrested suspect has confessed his crime. Ram told the police that valuables, including two gold rings, a drill machine, an electric press and a laptop, were stolen from his house. OC

Three of snatchers' gang arrested

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed three snatchers and seized two sharp weapons, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. The suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (27) and Surinder Singh (35), both residents of Mundian Kalan, and Amit Kumar (29) of Jamalpur.

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...


MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected