Man held with banned vials

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered six intoxicant injections from his possession on Wednesday night. The suspect, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Rattanpura Mohalla, Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Bikers flee with mobile phone

Phagwara: Two unidentified armed motorcycle-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from Amarjit Kumar, a resident of Rattanpura Mohalla, near the post office in Phagwara on Wednesday night. The robbers managed to flee. The police have registered a case. OC

Moga resident assaulted

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting a Moga man. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Parjian Kalan village. Mohamad Vaseem Akram, a resident of Beant Nagar, Moga, complained to the police that the suspect assaulted him at Parjian Kalan village on October 25. The IO said a case under Sections 323 and 325 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Migrant killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A youth died on the spot after a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane hit him near the Civil Hospital on the highway on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Daya Nand from Bihar. The police have registered a case and impounded the tractor-trolley. The body of the deceased has been sent to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

