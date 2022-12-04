Man held with heroin, pistol

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 2

The Kapurthala police also nabbed a person, Jaswinder Singh, from Badshahpur with 110-gm heroin and a .32 bore revolver. A case was lodged against him under Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the IPC at the Kotwali police station.

In a separate case, three motorycycle-borne persons — Gurpinder Singh, Balvir Singh (both residents of Lalpura village) and Robinveer Singh, a resident of Kot Mohammed village in Goindwal Sahib, — were nabbed with arms, Rs 4 lakh and a fake ID.

On neing apprehended, a .32 bore pistol and a magazine along with 5 live rounds were recovered from Gurpinder. A case under the IPC and the Arms Act have been registered against the trio at the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station.