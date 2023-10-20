Man held with intoxicant powder

Jalandhar, October 19
The city police have arrested a person and recovered 10 grams of intoxicant powder from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Pralad Kumar, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Jalandhar.
Officials said during a checking near the Workshop Chowk, the police saw Pralad coming from the Kapurthala chowk side. On seeing the cops, he got scared and tried to flee the spot. However, the police managed to nab him.
“During frisking, the police recovered 10 grams of intoxicant powder from his possession,” they said.
Officials said Pralad is a habitual offender as five cases under various sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and Gambling Act were already registered against him at various police stations in Jalandhar.
“A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Division No. 2 police station. We are investigating from where he was procuring the intoxicant powder and who all are involved in the trade with him,” a police official said.
