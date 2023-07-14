Man held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwinder Singh said 170 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jagir Singh, alias Ghoga, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar. The IO said a case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
