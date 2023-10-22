Man held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said 200 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sat Pal, alias Kaka, a resident of Umre Wal village. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 12 persons for outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Kamal Nain Singh, Manjider Singh Sarpanch, Gurchetan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Nama, all residents of Tahli village, and their six unidentified accomplices. Jeet Singh, a resident of Tahli village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and his wife on October 17. They used derogatory and objectionable remarks against her and threatened to entangle her in a false suicide case. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 509, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab them.

#Phagwara