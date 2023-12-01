Man held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Suraj, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village. DSP Sukhpal Singh said 110 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The IO said a case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). DSP Sukhpal Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura. He was wanted in a case of assault registered in 2021. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023. OC

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing materials from the Aam Aadmi Clinic. Karanbir Singh, a resident of Mini Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mallain Kalan village, complained to the police that thieves barged into the clinic on the night of November 28 and decamped with an inverter, two batteries, two gas cylinders, three tablets, Rs 250 (outdoor fee slip) among other items. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspect. OC

Two booked for cheating

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked two persons on the charges of breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, and Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Haji Pur village in Ludhiana. Tajinder Kaur, a resident of Char Chaman, Karnal, Haryana, complained to the SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), that the suspects signed an agreement with her to purchase her land in Mehat Pur, but did not register any sale deed. They fraudulently sold her ancestral land after plotting, but did not pay her any amount. The IO said a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on in the case.

