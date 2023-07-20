Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating Officer Loveleen Kumar said 24 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the suspect, identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Kotla Jangan village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. He was later released on bail. OC
Eight booked on assault charge
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked eight persons on the charge of assaulting a youth. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Happy, Chandan, Deepa, residents of Nakodar, Ravi and Suraj and their three unidentified accomplices. Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Sidham Station Wale village, in his complaint to the police, said he was working at his Nakodar workshop on July 12. The suspects, who were carrying weapons, attacked him. He suffered injuries in the incident. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC
Two proclaimed offenders held
Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last four years. Investigating officer Jaspal Singh said that the accused has been identified as Rannjit Kumar a resident of Rishi Nagar Nakodar and wanted in a case of drug peddling. The Nakodar Sadar police arrested PO Dilbag Singh son of Milkha Singh a resident of Gandhran village said IO Amrik Singh.
