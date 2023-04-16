Man held with opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

The CIA staff of the city police arrested a person with 500gm of opium on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ashu Sidhu (32), a resident of a village in Kartarpur.

A team of CIA staff was present near Y-point Bhagat Singh Collony, for checking, when they saw Ashu, walking towards the main road from Verka Milk Plant side. He said when police officials signalled him to stop, he turned around and tried to escape.

The police got hold of him, and when he was checked, 500 gm of opium was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at police station division number 1. Police officials said further investigation regarding from where he procured the opium and to whom he was going to deliver, was underway.