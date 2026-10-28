Man held with pistol, bike in Subhanpur

The Subhanpur police have arrested a man after recovering a country-made pistol, a cartridge and a motorcycle at a check point in the area.

An ASI and a police team were present at Subhanpur when they received specific information about a suspect travelling on an unregistered motorcycle. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a check point to intercept him.

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During the operation, the police apprehended the suspect and allegedly recovered a country-made .32-bore pistol, one cartridge and the motorcycle.

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A case has been registered against the accused at Subhanpur police station and he has been arrested. The police said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the possession of the illegal firearm and determine whether the accused was involved in any other criminal activities.