Man held with poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Vehran village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. SHO Mohinder Pal said 5 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. The police also impounded a motorcycle bearing registration number PB10GS7375 on which he was travelling with the contraband. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting another woman. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jassi, a resident of Raulli village, her two sons Shera and Gopi, and Manpreet, a resident of the same village. Parween, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into her house and attacked, injured and threatened her on September 14. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing a crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Nakodar woman goes missing

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a woman. Bhajan Ram, a resident of Mohalla Sher Pur, Nakodar, complained to the police that his daughter-in-law Rajwinder Kaur, alias Priya (23), went out of the house on September 15, but did not return. Investigating officer Harbinder Singh said a missing report had been lodged. OC

Rly underpass work begins

Phagwara: Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by residents of villages located on the other side of railway tracks, Union Minister of State Som Parkash kick-started the construction of an underpass on the Mauli railway crossing near Phagwara. Sant Mahinder Pal of Dera Sach Khand Pandwa was also present on the occasion. The minister said the villagers were facing inconvenience in reaching Phagwara due to the closed railway crossing on Ludhiana main rail section. Som Parkash said the underpass would cost Rs 7.60 crore and the construction would be completed in a period of four months.

